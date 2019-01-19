SARASOTA, Fla. — Across the country, people took to the street for the 3rd Annual Women's March, including in Sarasota.

But that march almost didn't happen until high schooler Jasmine Graziela stepped in.

"About a month before the march was supposed to happen, I found out there was not going to be a march in Sarasota and there had not been one organized in Tampa either," Graziela told us. "And all these people, I wanted to be able to march with and have our voices heard. So that's when I decided to host it."

Her effort brought families, kids and dogs all out to John Ringling Causeway Bridge.

Attendees shared details with us along the walk.

One marcher who sported a pink hat synonymous with the march told us, "I have my mother out here with me for her first activist march. She knitted the hats."

The signs along the march were all different, and so were the specific demands and reasons for marching.

When Marjorie Kammerlohr from Sarasota was asked why she was marching, she said, "Ron DeSantis and his promise to sign legislation that would terminate abortions at six weeks."

Another marcher along the route contributed, "I want to see Trump out of the White House. I want to see women paid equally."

Overall, the underlying goal for those attending the march was the same. As one young attendee explained, "We want equal rights for women and we are going to keep marching until that happens."

Around 800 people RSVP-ed to this year's event, compared to the thousands that showed up to the first march in 2017.

Those who did attend were happy to see locals and visitors along the route, like one resident from Bradenton.

"I live in Bradenton and I'll tell you what, to have this many people to show up to really ... draw the line in the sand or in the Bay. That things gotta change. And I welcome all the folks who came from all over the area to come to where I live to be here and to say, 'This has gotta change.'"

