Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to announce nationwide law enforcement recruiting effort

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to announce a nationwide law enforcement recruiting effort Thursday in Tampa.

She plans to hold a press conference with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and other local and state law enforcement agencies to give more details on what the program will entail.

Moody has been an outspoken supporter of the men and women in uniform, especially at a time when law enforcement is facing widespread criticism for their policing practices.

The issue came to a head during the summer of 2020 when protests broke out across the country calling for law enforcement reform in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police.

There's popular rhetoric that this increased level of scrutiny has led officers across the country to leave the police force in droves. However, as TIME magazine reports, federal data shows this isn't true.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, local police departments lost just under 1 percent of employees last year as the overall U.S. economy lost about 6 percent of workers.

That decrease is much smaller than the employment for industries like healthcare, education, and restaurants.