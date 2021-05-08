FHP: Man pointed gun at car while driving on Sunshine Skyway

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he pointed a gun at another car as he was driving Saturday morning on I-275 from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Following a caller's report around 7 a.m., troopers say they pulled 60-year-old Michael Platts over on State Road 70 and 73rd Lane in Bradenton.
When they looked inside Platts' SUV, troopers say they found three guns inside, including a shotgun that "resembled a rifle."
Platts, a Tampa man, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Manatee County Jail.
What other people are reading right now:
- You're vaccinated? Here's why you should still wear a mask
- 2 people killed in near head-on crash in Hillsborough County
- Deputies: Pasco teacher threw 8-year-old student across classroom
- Study estimates there have been twice as many COVID deaths as reported
- Relief on the way for Florida’s hardest-hit restaurants
- Your ultimate Mother's Day gift guide
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter