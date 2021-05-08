x
FHP: Man pointed gun at car while driving on Sunshine Skyway

Troopers say they found multiple guns inside the man's SUV.
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he pointed a gun at another car as he was driving Saturday morning on I-275 from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Following a caller's report around 7 a.m., troopers say they pulled 60-year-old Michael Platts over on State Road 70 and 73rd Lane in Bradenton.

When they looked inside Platts' SUV, troopers say they found three guns inside, including a shotgun that "resembled a rifle." 

Platts, a Tampa man, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

