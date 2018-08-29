On the ticket to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross is Kristen Carlson, who just won the Democratic nomination in the race for District 15.

The congressional district encompasses northern parts of Hillsborough and Polk Counties, including Brandon, Plant City, Lakeland and Bartow.

The Lakeland attorney with a background in agriculture and business is a former prosecutor now in private practice. She worked for years as a senior attorney for the Department of Citrus and spent the last 37 years living in Polk County.

Carlson is particularly focused on the citrus industry after leading an investigation to expose out-of-state companies that were allegedly substituting juice with sugar and calling the products 100 percent orange juice.

Her key priorities include fighting for and representing local farmers and making sure the government enforces existing agricultural trade laws.

To win the District 15 seat, she’ll have to beat the Republican candidate Ross Spano in the Nov. 6 general election.

