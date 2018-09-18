According to the San Antonio Fire Department, an Air Force plane has gone down in San Antonio just northeast of Rolling Oaks Mall near Veterans Memorial High School.

School officials say that no students or school officials were affected.

SAFD says that there was only one plane involved in the incident and both pilots have survived after ejecting from the plane.

The fire department is on the scene where the plane went down on Nacogdoches Road.

This is a developing news story. For further updates, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

© 2018 KENS