ODESSA, Fla. — Frustration surrounding the partial government shutdown is reaching new heights for air traffic controllers.

They've been working without pay for more than three weeks and missed their first paycheck Friday.

One family in Odessa actually missed two paychecks, because both mom and dad are air traffic controllers at Tampa International Airport.

Rob Hoss and his wife are trying to stay positive for their two children, Lola and Lucas but there are still inevitable consequences.

"Not having a paycheck for them means less tutoring, less lacrosse practices."

Missing an income is bad enough, but it's about more than a paycheck for the Hoss family.

"I love every day going to work. It's an enjoyable experience. Yes, it's stressful. At the same time, it is a very rewarding, very self-fulfilling position."

Hoss is also a local union representative. He met with Tampa Bay congressional leaders last week urging Rep. Bilirakis and Rep. Castor to find a resolution to the shutdown.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis It was great to meet with my constituent, Robert Hoss, and his colleagues from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. Both Robert and his wife work as Air Traffic Controllers at Tampa...

Despite the growing frustration, Hoss and thousands of others are committed to safety amid the shutdown.

"We have to stay hyper-focused on our jobs every single day, making sure that we uphold our public trust with the oath we made to the flying public, make sure that the flying public is safe every day."

Meanwhile, the air traffic controllers union (NATCA) filed a lawsuit Friday against the US government for failure to pay members.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.