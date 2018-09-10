Airbnb is activating its "Open Homes Program" ahead of Hurricane Michael -- to help out people who have to leave their homes.

It's free for three weeks until October 29. When there are major emergencies, like Hurricane Michael, Airbnb connects hosts and guests.

After Hurricane Michael makes landfall, people need places to go. So Airbnb contacts all of its hosts within three states to let them know the Open Homes are activated and asks them to take part. Then, hosts list their properties for free. People who evacuate then use the same link to find free listing close to where they are.

This started in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy and has grown into a global disaster response initiative. So far, this program has responded to more than 250 disasters worldwide, including for Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Gordon.

If you're not a host yet, but you want to take in the program, you can sign up by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP