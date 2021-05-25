Akon's car stolen from Buckhead gas station

It happened at the QT on Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

ATLANTA — Singer, rapper and producer Akon had his vehicle stolen from a Buckhead gas station just after midnight on Tuesday, according to police.

It happened at the QuikTrip off Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

Police said Akon, whose full name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, was filling up his white newer-model Range Rover and left it running.

In Atlanta, auto thefts - which include carjackings - are up about 47 percent from this time last year.

Atlanta Police urge residents not to leave their vehicles running.

"Any time you stop your vehicle and you leave your vehicle for just a split second, please turn your vehicle off and take your keys with you and secure your vehicle," Lt. Dorian Graham said. We're having far too many vehicles stolen because we are leaving our vehicles running."

Police are now searching for the vehicle and the suspects responsible for taking it. They say they are looking at surveillance video.