Swepsonville Fire Department said Larry Lasley lost his battle with the virus at UNC Hospital. He'd been in the hospital since December 24, according to Fire Chief Tim Allbritton. Lasley served Swepsonville and 54 East Fire Departments for 44 years.

"We are all extremely proud to have served with such a dedicated, enthusiastic and hard-working firefighter. He would make us all laugh and smile with his stories, gestures and his good-hearted approach on life. We all knew if the pagers went off, Larry was going to get an Engine out of Station #10. He was a true cornerstone to the department and he will truly be missed!" The Swepsonville Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.