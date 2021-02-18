Ex-CEO convicted in animal charity case now faces new pet insurance fraud charges

Prosecutors say he was paid for almost $13,000 worth of medical procedures that never happened.

TAMPA, Fla. — A former CEO already convicted of defrauding donors to his animal charity is now facing six new felony fraud charges.

Albert Adams previously ran the nonprofit Soaring Paws organization. He was convicted in 2018 after prosecutors argued he paid personal expenses with donations that were meant to help fly abused animals to new homes.

Now, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office has filed new charges against him – this time for pet insurance fraud.

"An investigation found that Adams signed up for a pet insurance policy, which would reimburse him for his pets’ medical expenses," the State Attorney's Office wrote in a statement.

Prosecutors say he was paid $12,984.98 for medical procedures that never happened. They say Adams filed bogus claims for five "nonexistent procedures" he said were being done on two of his dogs between March and April 2020.

According to investigators, the pet insurance provider, Healthy Paws, realized what was happening and tipped off authorities.

“People who support animals have big hearts, and when you scam them, we prosecutors have long memories," Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren wrote in a statement. "Fraud against pet donors, and now fraud against pet insurers. If you refuse to learn your lesson and come up with an honest way to make a living, we’re going to hold you accountable."

Adams is charged with one count of organized fraud (less than $20,000) and five counts of making a false statement in support of an insurance claim (less than $20,000).

He was already on probation from the Soaring Paws case conviction at the time prosecutors say the new crimes occurred. So, he is also facing penalties for violation of probation, the State Attorney's Office said.

"Florida law makes punishment harsher when probation is violated, so the potential sentence Adams faces for these new crimes may be made longer because of his many past crimes, including the Soaring Paws convictions plus other fraud-related convictions from the years before his Soaring Paws scams," the State Attorney's Office added in a press release.