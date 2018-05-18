ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other agencies are warning that more boating traffic on Memorial Day weekend could mean more boating accidents.

“25-30 percent of accidents are because of alcohol. It's one of the key things we look for,” FWC Major Roger Young said. “Remember, drinking on a boat is not illegal but operating a boat while impaired is illegal and that includes alcohol, pills and any kind of narcotic. We see people driving boats while impaired a lot.”

Boating accidents in Florida rose 14 percent in 2017, including 766 boating accidents and 67 deaths, FWC said. There were also 67 deaths in 2016. Falls overboard have been the leading type of boating death since 2003, with drowning as the lead cause of death on the water.

“There's been two fatalities of people from the St. Pete Beach area at night, boater Eric Watters said. "They hit a sea wall or marker and were drinking.”

Other common mistakes boaters make is going out in bad weather, speeding in slow zones, not paying attention of their surroundings and not wearing life jackets.

“There’s no seat belts on boats you could get ejected or fall out of the boat in some way, shape or form, the boat could also sink,” Young said. “Obviously, that’s why we stress wearing a life jacket because it strongly increases the chances of survival when that happens.”

State law requires children under six-years-old to have personal floatation devices on a boat under 26 feet long. Over 80 percent of drownings result from not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

"We've had instances where pro-football players have been offshore in boats and their boats have capsized because they didn't have the proper gear and training," Watters said.

Officials say never board a boat with an intoxicated captain, adding that only a third of the alcohol needed to make you drunk on the road will make you just as drunk on the water.

