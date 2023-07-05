Prepare for an extraordinary 90-minute adventure into the enchanting world of Wonderland via The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those looking to take a journey into the looking glass can experience a one of a kind cocktail experience in Jacksonville come August.

"Join us on a topsy-turvy journey where reality bends, and curiosity reigns supreme," reads the event website. "Indulge in an interactive tea party like no other, designed for those who possess an insatiable thirst for wonder. Alice on Tour guarantees to be the ultimate tea party, leaving you mesmerized and spellbound."

Tickets include:

2x bespoke cocktails

1x sweet treat

Tickets are sold on a non-refundable basis. This event is strictly 21+. Anyone under 21 years can attend family friendly sessions only.