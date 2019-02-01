St. Petersburg City Hall has been cleared after a suspicious letter was dropped off there, according to officials.

A call was received about 5:09 p.m. that a suspicious package was delivered to City Hall. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and police went to the scene.

Everyone was evacuated from the building as a precaution.

A hazmat team examined the letter and found it was not a threat to the public.

An investigation is continuing.

