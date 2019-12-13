SARASOTA, Fla. — Many kids are looking for a home this holiday season. About 1,400 kids are going through the child welfare system in Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

More than 120 have been put in foster care in the last six months because their parents have substance abuse problems. With kids going through all this trauma, there's a big need for mental health care and foster homes.

That's why a new innovative program in Sarasota hopes to offer both.

“Essentially, they're removed from what they know -- their parents, typically schools they're in, the family and their friends that they're used to being around on a daily basis,” All Star Children’s Foundation’s Director of Programs Lindsey May said.

Life isn't easy in foster care. But, the All Star Kid’s Foundation is hoping to bring positive changes to their lives and their families' with a brand new campus.

“What we are doing is taking a three-pronged approach which we aim to transform the foster system through innovation, science and compassion,” Chief Development Officer Stephen Fancher told 10 News.

The founders of the non-profit are friends with AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and his wife Brenda. After the Johnsons heard about this new project to build a gated community with six foster homes, they donated a property that was sold. Now, more than $330,000 is going towards jumpstarting this "campus of caring".

Children up to 18 years old will live here and get treatment for abuse or neglect through trauma programs with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. And, each home is fully furnished to house five children.

“Right now, All Star Children’s Foundation’s greatest need is foster parent recruitment. We need foster parents who are willing to come and live on our campus and be a part of this lifestyle and making a change in the system,” Fancher said.

The goal of this community with private cottages, a clubhouse for parties and tutoring and gardens where siblings can stay together is to reunite children with their biological parents.

“We're creating a neighborhood of support and compassion that really differentiates us in this industry,” Fancher said.

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent or want to learn more about All Star Children's Foundation, check out their website or this flyer.

