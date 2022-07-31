Local church urges community to vote in August primary

Allen Temple AME in Tampa joined with groups across the state to urge members of the community to get out and vote.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting.

The church, along with groups from across the state are working to get more people to the polls ahead of the August primary.

“We want people to be aware of who's on the ballot, what's on the ballot, and how important it is for them to go out and vote.” Said Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Glenn Dames Jr.

This comes on the heels of Florida's recent redistricting map, which some critics say hurts black voters.

“You might set out to vote, and find out that that is not your precinct anymore. That is not your polling in place." Said Janette Spencer-Davis, a long-time member of the church.

Governor DeSantis argues this is a matter of constitutionality.

"We are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based upon the color of their skin. That is wrong. That is not the way we've governed in the state of Florida.” He said.

Organizers at Allen Temple say the event was also emphasizing to people how important it is to exercise their constitutional right to vote

"Not just vote for the same old folks that you know their names, and you've been voting the same way, but to be an informed voter. Vote for people who really care about our democracy and our people.” Said Spencer-Davis.