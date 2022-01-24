Part-time job fair to be held in February at Amalie Arena

The job fair will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for a part-time job in the Tampa Bay area, Vinik Sports Group says it is holding a job fair in February.

The part-time job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 at AMALIE Arena, according to a press release.

The Group says the job fair will be to fill positions for the Tampa Bay Lightning, AMALIE Arena and Yuengling Center.

Positions available include jobs with housekeeping, conversion, engineering/plumber, guest services, ticketing, security, parking, food and beverage, catering, hospitality and culinary.

The press release says those applying for jobs are asked to dress professionally. Additionally, candidates are asked to bring three copies of their resume, along with written references, if the job experiences match the positions open.

Face coverings will be required inside AMALIE Arena for in-person interviews.

Those interested in jobs are encouraged to pre-apply at viniksportsgroup.com/careers. For food and beverage positions, apply at Careers.Delawarenorth.com.

The job fair will be held on the Promenade Level of AMALIE Arena.

Job applicants are asked to enter through Gate B; free parking will be available in the Green Lot or Teal Lot during the job fair.