TAMPA, Fla. - It took 1,000 yards of dirt to transform Amalie Arena into an off-road playground for the Monster Jam Triple Threat series.

The Tampa stop is scheduled for Saturday and features eight athletes, competing in six different events, switching between ATVs, speedsters and monster trucks. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“The adrenaline packed action with the noises and the different vehicles. The big air. It's just something different,” said Monster Jam host Matt Isbill.

Fans get to judge 3 of the events by using their smartphones to visit www.judgeszone.com and voting for who they think deserves to win.

