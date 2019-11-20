AUBURNDALE, Fla. — It's official: Amazon will open a new distribution center in Central Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted the news Wednesday morning, saying the new distribution center will be built in Auburndale, in Polk County.

The governor said the center will bring 500 new jobs to the area.

"This investment is a big win for Polk County and our entire state," DeSantis tweeted. "And we look forward to the economic benefits it will bring to the community."

