4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

The Buchanan girls were found in Clayton County, Alabama authorities said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said.

The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.

An Amber Alert was then issued for 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 9-year-old Isabella Jane Buchanan, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope Buchanan.

Their 34-year-old father was found in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, investigators said. He was arrested and accused of interference with custody. He's currently being held in the Talladega County Jail without bond and is awaiting an initial court appearance, the sheriff's office said.

His four daughters were found safe in Clayton County Friday, Alabama investigators said. Authorities did not clarify how they ended up in Georgia or who they were found with.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.