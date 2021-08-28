Florida AMBER Alert: 2 children are missing after last being seen in Panama City, FDLE says

Both children were last seen wearing t-shirts and diapers.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Editor's note: Both children were found safe. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued Saturday for two missing children.

2-year-old Teddy Jones Jr. and 2-year-old Shantese Jones were last seen wearing t-shirts and diapers.

Both children have black curly hair and black eyes.

They were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Everitt Avenue in Panama City.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the kids may be in the company of Teddy Jones. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jones also has a large tattoo on his left forearm.

They are possibly traveling in a 2007, black Honda Accord, FL tag number QKTU58. The back passenger window has three or four strips of duct tape at the top.