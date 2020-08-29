This is a developing story.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is now working with the FBI to find a child they believe has been abducted.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert, has been issued for one-year-old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera. Authorities said that, around 12:30 p.m., the little boy's mother was walking and had him in a stroller not far from their home when a Hispanic male got out of a maroon 2016 Acura MDX with a gun and kidnapped the child.

According to a Levi's Call report filed at the request of the FBI, Montufar-Berrera was wearing a Batman t-shirt and a diaper at the time of the abduction.

The mother got into a fight with the suspect and tore a piece of his pants and got one of his shoes in the process. Police have released photos of the items and also the Georgia tag number on the vehicle which is RTJ0253.

The suspect himself was described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

No arrest warrants have been issued as of yet. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.