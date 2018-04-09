The Largo Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance video that shows a man officers believe may have information that could help them figure out what happened to Jordan Belliveau.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for the missing 2-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, police obtained gas station footage of a man at the 7-Eleven at 1200 East Bay Drive in Largo. According to investigators, the video was filmed at roughly 12:19 a.m. on Sunday.

The man, police say, may have spoken with Jordan Belliveau's mother on East Bay Drive on the night the boy vanished. As a result, authorities are trying to speak with the man.

If you know who the man in the video might be, you are urged to call law enforcement at 727-587-6730.

So far, investigators have received more than 70 tips in their search for Jordan.

Earlier, they released a sketch of a possible suspect, along with information about a vehicle. Click here for more detailed descriptions.

