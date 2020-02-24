WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a Winter Haven teenager who hasn't been heard from in three weeks.

Amber Jones, 15, was last seen on Feb. 3 at 9:45 p.m. at her home on Chandler Drive, according to investigators. Authorities said Jones' family and friends haven't been in touch with her since.

Police believe she may have left with her 17-year-old boyfriend and could be in the New Port Richey area.

Jones has a tattoo of an infinity symbol on her left wrist and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black Nike sandals with dark-colored socks, police said.

Investigators do not think Jones is in danger, but they are working to find her as quickly as possible to ensure her safety.

If you have any information on Jones, you're asked to call Detective Shane Ditty at 863-291-5752.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter