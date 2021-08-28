Local American Red Cross disaster workers head to areas expecting impacts from Hurricane Ida

A two-woman team deployed from the Tampa Bay area is headed to Alabama.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ida continues to grow stronger in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall Sunday as a "major" hurricane.

In preparation for the possible damage Ida will leave behind, the American Red Cross is sending 18 volunteers from across Florida to areas expected to be in Hurricane Ia's path.

The Red Cross sent a two-woman team from the Tampa Bay area to Mobile, Alabama with an emergency response truck Saturday morning. The truck is equipped to serve hot meals to families in need, and deliver emergency supplies.

"It's a real blessing to them to get hot meals when their electricity is out or something else," American Red Cross volunteer, Theresa Guetzlaff, said.

The truck has the capacity to serve 250 meals.