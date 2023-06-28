Anderson Cooper making Tampa trip in November to accept journalism medal

He will receive the medal at the annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the J.W. Marriott Water Street.

TAMPA, Fla. — Popular CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will be stepping foot in Tampa later this year to receive a journalism medal at the 2023 Bowtie Ball.

The Poynter Institute announced at the end of June that Cooper will be honored with the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

He will receive the medal at the annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the J.W. Marriott Water Street.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, which The Poynter Institute owns, Cooper will join a long line of journalists who are being honored, including Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, Tom Brokaw, Katie Couric, Lester Holt and Judy Woodruff.

The nonprofit organization describes the 56-year-old as being "one of the most influential, trusted and dynamic broadcast journalists working today."

Cooper is the anchor for CNN's “Anderson Cooper 360°” – which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. He also hosts “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper," which is a new Sunday show on CNN.

Many might know him as a regular correspondent for “60 Minutes” on CBS.

“Anderson Cooper’s fearless reporting, whether from war zones or the political arena, has earned him a reputation as one of the most respected journalists of our time,” Poynter President Neil Brown said in a statement. “His humanity, humility and humor make him the rare journalist who can connect with millions of people around the world on a deeply personal level and earn their trust.

"We at Poynter are honored to celebrate his achievements.”