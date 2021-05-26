Anna Maria Island named one of Florida's most charming small towns by travel magazine

We love living here.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — We know living in Florida means we have some of the most beautiful cities in America.

One Tampa Bay area community made the cut in Travel and Leisure's Magazine's list of '"Most Charming Small Towns in Florida." That honor goes to Anna Maria Island.

The magazine called it "one of Florida's best-kept secrets."

The article says it isn't just the beaches that make the little town so great, it's also the shops, galleries and restaurants visitors can check out on their stroll down Pine Avenue.

Plus, anyone looking to get a good photo for Instagram should look no further than the wooden Rod and Reel Pier.

The town is just south of Tampa Bay and only about 1,800 people live there.

Palm Beach, Cedar Key and the Florida Keys also made the list.