Former Braves pitcher who retired to become police officer dies in crash on way to 9/11 event in NYC

The 37-year-old played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He also played for the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves pitcher, who retired to become a police officer, died Sunday in a car accident on his way to a Sept. 11 anniversary event in New York.

Anthony Varvaro graduated from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police academy in 2016.

The 37-year-old played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He was the Seattle Mariners' 12th round selection in 2005 and also spent time with the Boston Red Sox.

"We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro," the Braves said on social media.

They said he was on his way to serve at the World Trade Center Command for a 9/11 event when he was involved in an accident.

The New York Port Authority issued the following statement on Varvaro's death:

The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro. Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service. On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro. On behalf of the entire agency, we send our deepest condolences to Officer Varvaro’s wife, Kerry, his four children, and his family and friends.

There were several happenings Sunday to commemorate 21 years since the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. At the 9/11 Memorial, all the victims' names were read aloud to the crowd that included Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues," the team wrote.

We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta.



He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer. pic.twitter.com/YSoisa79o4 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 11, 2022

