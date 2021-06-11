Deputies: 1 dead, 1 missing, child hospitalized after getting caught in current at Apollo Beach

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — 1 person is dead, a child is hospitalized and another person is missing after the three were swept by a current in Apollo Beach, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m. crews responded to reports of two adults and a child who couldn't swim to shore after getting caught in a current near the 6000 block of Surfside Boulevard.

Deputies were able to recover the body of one of the adults, the sheriff's office says. The child was found and transported to a nearby hospital.

The third person is still missing, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.