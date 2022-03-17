1 child dead, another injured after SUV hits them on playground

According to troopers, the teen driver drove through a chain-link fence and playground equipment before hitting the children.

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 5-year-old girl is in serious condition after an SUV hit them while they were on their preschool playground, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a fenced playground at the Imagination Station Preschool on East Magnolia Street in Arcadia.

Both girls were playing inside the fenced playground area when an SUV, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Tampa, drove over a raised concrete curb, hit a street sign, crossed the sidewalk on the southern side of East Magnolia Street.

Then, the driver collided with a chain-link fence, metal post and wooden support post at the corner of the preschool. The SUV continued east and collided with several other wooden support posts and playground equipment.

During this time, troopers say the SUV hit both girls. The SUV finally came to a stop after it hit a tree in the playground.

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to Gulf Coast Hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries, troopers say.

FHP says the 5-year-old girl was rushed to Desoto Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The 18-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers say she was arrested and jailed because she didn't have a valid driver's license.