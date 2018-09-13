ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – After a gunman went on a shooting spree, killing five people and himself on Wednesday in Bakersfield, California, the local sheriff working the case made a sobering remark.

"This is the new normal, if you look across the country, these types of shootings,” said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

The statement reflects the current state of gun violence in America, where six people can be fatally shot in a matter of minutes and it’s considered nothing new.

“This is part of the perfect storm,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who knows Youngblood personally through their involvement with Major County Sheriffs of America. “We have a 24/7 news cycle, we have social media, where everybody can make themselves a hero, at least in their eyes. We've always had crime, we've always had violent crime. In fact, statistically, our violent crime here is lower than it's been in a lot of time, but it doesn't make any difference.

Judd agreed with his colleague in the assessment that what happened in Bakersfield, and what happened in the media afterward, is the new normal.

“Quite frankly, he's a professional in every sense of the word and he talks reality,” added Judd. “The reality is that it's not a new normal that people shoot people and, quite frankly, there are a lot of areas in this country where crime's actually down from where it used to be, but it was never sensationalized.

