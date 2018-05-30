ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There shouldn’t be a single nursing home without power this hurricane season thanks to a new law.

But there might not be anyone enforcing that law.

It was one of the saddest stories to come out of Hurricane Irma: Fourteen seniors died in a nursing home in Hollywood after being left without power in sweltering conditions.

The tragedy prompted change: All senior facilities are required to have back-up power for at least 96 hours.

MORE: Gov. Scott signs generator bill into law

But how is the state making sure that nearly 3,800 facilities have their generators ready to go by June 1?

Highland Lakes Assisted Living at St. Mark’s Village in Palm Harbor was one of the facilities without power following Hurricane Irma. Such shouldn't happen again, said administrator Sheila Kynion, even though they won't have their generator by the deadline.

“Our generator delivery date will actually be after the June 1st deadline so we have filed an extension,” she said.

That extension was approved by the Agency for Health Care Administration, Kynion said.

Inspections, filed plans not mandatory

County emergency management officials are responsible for signing off on the emergency plans of individual nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but don’t have to conduct physical inspections.

They also don't keep the plans on file.

When it comes to enforcing the new generator law, counties are leaving that to the state.

“That's AHCA's responsibility to make sure that that's done by June 1,” explained Joe Borries with Pinellas County Emergency Management.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Preston Cook thinks the new law will protect the most vulnerable members of our population.

There’s more than 330 senior facilities in Hillsborough County.

“Our role is not to go out and do the onsite inspections," he said. "They have state agencies that go out as part of AHCA that does those on site inspections. Our job is to review the plans, help the agencies and organizations get through the planning process and make sure those plans are in place."

AHCA has yet to comment on how they are enforcing their June 1 deadline.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP