TAMPA -- Are you crazy for kitties? We may have the purrrfect event for you!

The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue presents KittyCon Tampa Bay on Oct. 27. The event website says it is a 'fan convention for people crazy about cats'.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Westshore from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include entertainment, panels, 'cat-tastic' vendors, autograph signings and photo opportunities with special guests, Kitty Kosplay, charity auctions, and kids activities.

This family-friendly, fur-tastic event hopes to encourage people to adopt, shop, and learn about cats and kittens.

There is not a minimum age for the event, but proof of ID may be required, and minors must be accompanied by adult ticket holders. There are general admission children's tickets available for children 12 and under. Children 2-years-old and under get in free.

Parking will be available at a complimentary parking garage behind the Holiday Inn Westshore, and there will be complimentary shuttle service from Tampa International Airport.

The event asks attendees to keep their pets at home so that the cats awaiting adoption will have a chance to meow and shine. All proceeds will go to the St. Francis Society Animal Rescue. If you're interested in meowing your way to the event, click here to buy a ticket.

