2 injured in Ybor City shootout overnight

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police officers responded to a shooting where two people were injured in Ybor City overnight.

At around 2:49 a.m., officers near Angel Oliva Street and 8th Avenue heard multiple gunshots go off in the area.

During the investigation, police learned that two groups had an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire. A man and woman involved in the disagreement were shot, however, authorities do not believe their injuries to be life-threatening.

Officers do not think this is a random act.

Several people from one of the groups were detained at the scene and identified. Officers are also actively searching for other people involved from the opposing group.