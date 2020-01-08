Dozens of Arkansans guard Confederate statue at the State Capitol

The group says they are the American Patriot Unit and are guarding the Confederate statue in anticipation of protesters.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Dozens of Arkansans gather at the Capitol on Saturday evening to protect the Confederate statue.

Some of them say they have been there for hours.

Arkansas State Police arrived and addressed the group, asking them to remain peaceful. The group says they are the American Patriot Unit.

Around 6 p.m., a group of Black Lives Matter protesters arrived at the Capitol. They stood at the Capitol steps, shouting "Black Lives Matter." The group around the statue respond by shouting "Blue Lives Matter."

Protesters on the State Capitol steps are now shouting “Black Lives Matter.” The two groups are keeping their distance. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/2fGb4zTpf9 — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) August 1, 2020

For the past few months, the Black Lives Matter movement has been working to take down Confederate monuments across the nation.

Earlier this week, fencing was put around the statue on Capitol grounds.

Capitol police are monitoring the situation.