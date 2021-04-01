Armature Works evacuated after construction workers hit natural gas line

TAMPA, Fla — Armature Works in Tampa is being evacuated after construction workers hit a gas line, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said it was evacuated as a precaution and hazmat crews were on the scene.
First responders said the leak has been secured, and TECO crews were there working on the line.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
