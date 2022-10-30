Halloween carnival held at Armature Works

It's the 2nd annual event to take place with numerous rides and treats to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous families spent their weekend at Armature Works for its 2nd annual Halloween Carnival Experience.

The area allowed guests to experience multiple rides to choose from, along with games and treats to indulge in like cotton candy or funnel cakes. In addition, face painting, and photo opportunities.

"I like the family atmosphere and everything that’s going on," Nikki John said.

Families arrived in their best-dressed costumes, which featured superheroes, villains, and princesses.

"This is a friendly environment and it’s beautiful," Reginald McClarty said.

The carnival also comes with a costume contest containing monetary rewards.

The carnival wraps up Sunday with Steve Aoki and Shaquille O'Neal, AKA Diesel, headlining a performance. Already, DJ Pauly D and Blondish performed at the event.