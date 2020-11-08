Bradenton couple survives home invasion and helps catch suspected robber, deputies say

The woman was able to identify the accused robber by his tattoos.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A couple in Bradenton survived an armed home invasion and even helped catch one person responsible, Manatee County Sheriff's deputies say.

On July 31, a woman reported a home invasion at a house in the 5200 block of 22nd St E in Bradenton. When deputies arrived, the woman told them her fiance was inside lying on the floor of a bedroom with his hands zip-tied behind his back and bleach poured over him.

The couple told deputies the man came home that day, walking through the back door and into his bedroom. Just a few minutes later, the back door opened, and two intruders dressed in all black came into the home with handguns and "tasers."

The robbers told the couple to get on the ground and to remove their jewelry. The man was then zip-tied and had bleach poured on him, resulting in chemical burns. The robbers then ransacked the bedroom and stole clothing, jewelry and ID cards. The robbers instructed the couple to count to a specific number before they moved. The robbers then fled the home, and the woman called 911 shortly after.

The woman told deputies one of the robbers had sleeve tattoos on both arms. Both robbers had coverings over their mouths.

The woman also said she saw a blue Dodge car driving around her house earlier that day and thought it was odd because she wasn't used to seeing it in the neighborhood.

The next day, the man was able to get video surveillance footage at his work and saw a light blue car similar to the one the woman saw in their neighborhood. The man told deputies the car was sitting in the parking lot an hour before he left work and left shortly after he left work.

On August 4, the couple told deputies the same light blue Dodge care drove past their house. The couple then followed the car and got the car's tag number and gave it to deputies.

Later that day, the couple looked through their social media to see if they recognized anyone who may have been involved with the home invasion. The woman said the same man, identified as Crispin Ramirez, sent her a friend request a few weeks prior on two separate social media accounts. She said she didn't know him or respond to his requests.

After looking at photos on Crispin's account, she saw he had sleeve tattoos on both his arms. She then sent a photo to deputies stating she was positive the tattoos on Crispin's forearms were the same tattoos one of the robber's had.

On August 7, a deputy was patrol when he noticed a light blue dodge car parked at a gas station in Bradenton that had the same tag number the couple reported. The deputy reported seeing a white light coming from the rear tail light and did a traffic stop. Authorities say the man in the passenger seat was identified as Crispin Ramirez.

While inspecting the car, the deputy found a pair of glasses and a wedding ring the couple reported stolen during the home invasion.

After a search of the driver and Crispin's residence, investigators say more items taken from the couple's home were found. Deputies say they also found several firearms and ammunition.

Crispin was arrested and charged with armed home invasion, illegal firearm possession and illegal ammo possession.

