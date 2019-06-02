BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee deputies are looking for an armed robber they say stole a cell phone from two boys in Bradenton

Deputies say the 10- and 12-year-old boys were at Pride Park off 63rd Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man asked for the younger boy’s cell phone. At that point, the other boy’s phone rang and the man asked to see his phone instead.

The younger boy grabbed his friend’s phone out of the man’s hands, but he snatched it back and showed the boys he had a gun.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says this neighborhood has had a history of crime, and while the community and sheriff’s office are working to improve that, there’s still work to do.

“We still continue to have problems there along those roads with people coming and going, said Randy Warren of the sheriff’s office. "Kids are walking home from school, people are going to that park. We want that to be safe. We’re doing everything we can with the patrols in that area to keep it a safe area.”

Deputies have stepped up patrols and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

They’re looking a 30-year-old black man with short hair. He was wearing a black shirt and pants at the time of the incident.

