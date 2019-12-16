PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Venice Police Department announced a break in a sexual battery cold case Monday morning.
Law enforcement said a man has been arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults from 1998 in both counties. The departments said the arrest came with help from DNA technology and the FDLE's Genetic Geneology Unit.
Both departments are holding news conferences Monday afternoon -- one in Pinellas County and one in Venice.
Law enforcement said the accused man was recently arrested in Niles, Mich.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
