TAMPA, Fla. — As the city of Tampa changes with development and new people moving in, a historic downtown church could soon be moving out to make room for more growth.

"I think as we see the city change, it really is kind if a watershed moment as these old churches--in the case of First Presbyterian (Church of Tampa) ...leaving the urban core,” said historian Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center. “It's the second large church to, in a sense, abandon or depart from downtown. St. Paul AME was the first a few years ago."

First Presbyterian Church of Tampa is in the process of negotiating a contract with a developer who wants to buy its historic property on Zack Street.

Members say the church voted on Sunday to sell for nearly $5 million.

Reverend Fitz Connor told me he could not discuss details because of the pending contract, but he told The Tampa Bay Times developers plan to build new residences on the land.

"It shows just the shift in population…in downtown, people living downtown,” said Kite-Powell. “That hasn't happened for some time, and that's happening again. But also, (it's) showing that shift in where people are getting their spiritual outreach."

That's important because feeding the soul is key for many. However, it's unclear if new churches are moving in at the same rate they're moving out.

“Looking at it from a people standpoint, it can be interesting, because you can look at how spirituality has changed,” said Kite-Powell. “But also looking at it from a development standpoint, how the highest and best-used piece of property, for a very long time, was spiritual in nature, is now looking to be more financial in nature."

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.