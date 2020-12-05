MacDill Air Force Base plans hospital flyovers to thank front line heroes

Two KC-135 refuelers will fly over 12 hospitals on Friday, May 15, to salute front line medical workers in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 6th Air Refueling Wing and 927th Air Refueling Wing based at MacDill Air Force Base has planned a flyover of the Tampa Bay area on Friday.

Two KC-135 refuelers will now take off from MacDill at 9:30 a.m. due to weather concerns and head south to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and do a flyover in Sarasota. Then, the formation will head back north along Tampa Bay over the rest of the area before heading back to base.

They’ll fly over these 12 major hospitals to salute front line heroes:

Tampa General Hospital

Brandon Regional

Riverview Regional

South Bay Hospital

Sarasota Memorial

St. Anthony's (St. Pete)

St. Petersburg General Hospital

Bay Pines VA

Largo Medical Center

Children's Medical Center

Tampa General Hospital (North Tampa)

USF

The times for each hospital will vary and the flight is dependent on weather.

“This community goes out of their way to honor our sacrifices,” Col Stephen Snelson, 6 Air Refueling Wing commander, said. “This is an honor for us to be able to display our gratitude to these warriors who protect our base and this community from this horrible virus.”

