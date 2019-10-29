SARASOTA, Fla. — An independent investigation found Sarasota County schools assistant superintendent Jeff Maultsby sexually harassed his administrative assistant.

The district fired Maultsby, but he had fifteen days to appeal the decision. One day later on Tuesday, Maultsby resigned. That same investigation found Maultsby wasn't the only one who did wrong.

According to the report, there's enough evidence to show superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden failed to address complaints of sexual harassment, hostile work environment and threatening behavior.

Bowden told 10News he doesn't agree with that part of the report and he'll explain himself at a board meeting on Nov. 5.

RELATED: Woman says she was sexually harassed by Sarasota Schools top leader, now dealing with PTSD and depression

Ultimately, the Sarasota County School Board will decide what happens to Bowden.

Bridget Ziegler, one of the five school board members believes the district needs new leadership and Bowden needs to go.

"If there was any integrity there, he would recognize that and he would resign allowing the board to focus on what that next path is to restore confidence and have better leadership at the district," Ziegler said.

It will take a lot to get rid of Bowden. In February the board voted on Bowden's new contract.

That contract included a new requirement, calling for a supermajority vote to suspend or fire Bowden. That means four of the five school board members would have to agree to discipline or fire the superintendent.

Ziegler added: "If there's not a message sent by the action of this board, then the future of the likelihood of anyone feeling confident to come forward with any kind of misconduct is completely eroded."

10News obtained a copy of an e-mail from the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association executive director sent to all union members. It said in part:

What school board would keep a superintendent that they had to discipline? Who ever heard of having to discipline a school superintendent? What was once unthinkable is now commonplace in the Sarasota schools.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter