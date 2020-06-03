The Environmental Protection Agency released a list of disinfectants that can help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

These are products that are verified through the agency's Emerging Viral Pathogen program.

In a release, the EPA said "Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product."

Below is a list of some of the products listed. You can see the full list here.

Bleach Disinfectant Cleaner

Peroxide Multi-Surface Cleaner & Disinfectant

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner & Bleach

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Professional Lysol Disinfectant Spray

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe

