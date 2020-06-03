The Environmental Protection Agency released a list of disinfectants that can help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
These are products that are verified through the agency's Emerging Viral Pathogen program.
In a release, the EPA said "Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product."
Below is a list of some of the products listed. You can see the full list here.
- Bleach Disinfectant Cleaner
- Peroxide Multi-Surface Cleaner & Disinfectant
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
- Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner & Bleach
- Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
- Professional Lysol Disinfectant Spray
- Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
- Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe
