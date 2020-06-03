The Environmental Protection Agency released a list of disinfectants that can help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

These are products that are verified through the agency's Emerging Viral Pathogen program. 

In a release, the EPA said "Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product."

Below is a list of some of the products listed. You can see the full list here.

  • Bleach Disinfectant Cleaner
  • Peroxide Multi-Surface Cleaner & Disinfectant
  • Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
  • Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner & Bleach
  • Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
  • Professional Lysol Disinfectant Spray
  • Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
  • Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
  • Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe

