Fayetteville 18-year-old missing for nearly a week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Officials in Fayette County are looking for a missing 18-year-old and need the public's help to find her.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Ashanti Wilson left her home in Fayetteville on Sept. 17. They said she has not had any contact with her family since.

Although the sheriff's office did not indicate the circumstances under which Wilson may have left, they are still asking for help finding her.

The sheriff's office said Wilson is 18 years old, weighs about 165 pounds and is 5'7" tall.