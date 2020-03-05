PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Who doesn't love a good story? The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is making sure every child can be included for storytime, even while we're all staying at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

If you're looking for fun for the whole family and to do something different during storytime, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is sharing videos of their deputies reading to kids on their Facebook page.

This weekend, Deputy Hanewinkel read "If you Give a Moose a Muffin," the thrilling sequel to "If you Give a Mouse a Cookie" by Laura Numeroff. ASL interpreter Betty was by the deputy's side to make sure everyone could understand and enjoy the story.

If You Give a Moose a Muffin with Deputy Hanewinkel What happens if you give a moose a muffin?? Deputy Hanewinkel is here to read If You Give a Moose a Muffin by Laura Numeroff with our friend and ASL interpreter, Betty. Enjoy! #PCSOtogo #asl #socialdistancing #saferathome #covid19 Posted by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 20, 2020

We've seen lots of local leaders stepping up to read to kids. The Tampa Police Department is also having storytime sessions on Facebook.

Tampa Police officers are reading stories to children on the department's Facebook page.

Tampa Police

Looking for even more story options? Polk and Pasco County Sheriff Offices have gotten in on the storytime fun.

Last month, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was joined by the Easter bunny for a storytime.

