Atlanta Police looking for missing 54-year-old man with dementia

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a 54-year-old man suffering from dementia who was reported missing late Monday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call has been issued for Carl Arnold. According to police, he was last seen at a Wendy's restaurant on Headland Drive near Greenbriar Mall at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said Arnold is a black man standing about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with a short haircut.

They said he was last seen wearing a blue and multicolored plaid shirt with checkered shorts.

Arnold was believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about Arnold's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Communications Section at 404-658-6666.