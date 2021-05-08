'This was not a random incident': Man arrested for attempted murder

Deputies say they are still looking for the driver of the car that brought the man to the victimized people's house.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man has been arrested after deputies say he shot at a man Friday outside a home in Lakeland.

Deputies say they were called around 9 a.m. to a home in the area of Fort Socrum Village Boulevard after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, deputies say they found four uninjured people who'd been shot at.

Detectives say one man told them he was outside the driveway when a black Audi parked near his home. The man told detectives he saw a man get out of the passenger side of the car. Detectives say the man told them he recognized the man as 26-year-old Javon Harrison because they went to high school together.

The man reportedly told detectives the driver of the car also got out of the car and walked toward the man. Both were pointing guns at him.

Detectives say Harrison fired his gun at the man several times, hitting the house and driveway. Both he and the driver then drove away in the black Audi.

The man reportedly told detectives he believes Harrison tried to shoot him because Harrison believed the man was involved in a "prior incident" the day before.

Detectives say the driver of the black Audi is 28-year-old Marcel Bruce. He is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied home, according to detectives.

Harrison was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied home. He is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail, the sheriff's office says. According to a release, Harrison has been charged in the past for aggravated battery and battery.

“Our detectives did an outstanding job and made a quick arrest. This was not a random incident, and the community can now be assured knowing the primary shooter is in jail," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.