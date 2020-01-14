MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — He represents the Manatee County school district, but as of Friday, Jan. 10, attorney Mitchell Teitelbaum is on paid administrative leave.
Superintendent Cynthia Saunders sent him a letter which states there is an ongoing investigation of "possible misconduct."
According to the letter, Teitelbaum is prohibited from contacting any school board members, district employees or “potential witnesses and victims.”
The superintendent is requiring that Teitelbaum to check-in with her office every day by 8 a.m. “to report your whereabouts and to provide up-to-date contact information.”
The letter states that Teitelbaum needs permission from the superintendent to leave Manatee county “during your normal duty hours.”
The school district has not provided any details about the nature of the investigation.
You can read the full letter here:
