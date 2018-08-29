Attorney Ross Spano wins Florida Republican nomination in U.S. House race for District 15

Ross Spano, who is leaving a state House seat he’s had since 2012, has won the Republican U.S. House nomination in the race for Congressional District 15.

District 15 encompasses northern parts of Hillsborough and Polk counties, including Brandon, Plant City, Lakeland and Bartow.

In Tuesday’s primary election, Spano faced Ed Shoemaker, Neil Combee, Danny Kushmer and Sean Harper.

Spano has been endorsed by Sen. Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Some of his top priorities in his bid for Congress include supporting President Donald Trump, supporting initiatives that stop illegal immigration and working to eliminate Common Core in schools.

Locally, Spano wrote on his website urging voters to say no to the tax increase proposed by Hillsborough’s All For Transportation.

To win the District 15 seat, Spano will have to beat Democrat Kristen Carlson in the Nov. 6 general election.

