The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General has released a new report on how long it took Americans to receive unemployment during the pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Over the last year, many people have shared their struggles to get unemployment insurance.

A new audit from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General finds just how long it took for those making claims to get paid and the effects of those delays – including things like taking on more credit card debt to depleted savings accounts to even homelessness.

Back in March 2020, lawmakers created three programs through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Here are the programs as defined by the Department of Labor and what those entail.

One program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) helped those who are self employed or trying to work part-time. A second program called Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (FPUC) gives an extra $600 in benefits. The third program called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program covers most Americans who have exhausted their rights to regular unemployment. It also helps those who are not able to work because of COVID-related illness, quarantine or restrictions.

Overall, most states were able to get help to the self-employed and the extra $600 out quickly. It was covering those who had exhausted their regular unemployment benefits that had to wait the longest for more benefits to kick in.

Taking a closer look at Florida, that delay is evident. Floridians were among those in 15 states where it took 60 days or more to get those benefits.

Florida’s unemployment system has been under investigation after the pandemic revealed increased issues with the CONNECT system through Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity.

The Inspector General audited the claims made nationwide because the feds have a standard for paying benefits promptly — the majority of claims within 14 to 21 days. The Inspector General has given four recommendations to The Employment and Training Administration to improve its oversight of how benefits are given out in the future.